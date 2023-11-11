AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $18.39

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.39, but opened at $17.50. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 633,712 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Saturday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

