Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $38,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

