Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.94 and a 52 week high of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,889 shares of company stock worth $6,442,568. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

