AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $45.11 and last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 2919490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APP

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $35,506.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,585,250 shares of company stock worth $946,944,090. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.83.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.