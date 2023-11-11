AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 1,063.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 92.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 64.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. The company also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology.

