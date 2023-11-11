Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RCUS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE RCUS opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $427,166.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 302,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,793.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after acquiring an additional 749,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,854 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,602,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 312,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

