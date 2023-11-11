Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Earns Hold Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their hold rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

ARQT has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of ARQT opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier purchased 80,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,910,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 142.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

