Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $13.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARIS opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

