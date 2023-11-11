Arizona State Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 147,711 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 306,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $533,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,593,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,839.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a current ratio of 6.81. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

