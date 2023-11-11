ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Down to $54.40

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 54.40, but opened at 51.00. ARM shares last traded at 50.19, with a volume of 4,067,915 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 61.71.

Get ARM alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 52.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.26 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 739.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at $114,000.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.