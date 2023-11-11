ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,124,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRY opened at $3.73 on Friday. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,547.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander A. Fitzpatrick acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,547.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,767.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,490,000 shares of company stock worth $31,575,800 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

