Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 294 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 1,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $483.35 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $138.84 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $442.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

