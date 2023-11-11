ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) versus First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Head to Head Comparison

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and First Solar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $22.52 billion 0.79 $2.00 billion $0.57 14.35 First Solar $2.62 billion 5.46 -$44.17 million $4.42 30.30

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ASE Technology and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Solar 0 5 19 0 2.79

ASE Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.84, indicating a potential downside of 4.22%. First Solar has a consensus price target of $234.72, indicating a potential upside of 75.27%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Solar is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 6.34% 12.41% 5.47% First Solar 14.99% 8.35% 5.67%

Summary

First Solar beats ASE Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

