Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “In-Line”

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 783.31% and a negative net margin of 6,390.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 30,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $50,763.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,243.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 47,624 shares of company stock valued at $78,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,273,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,418 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,638,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,123,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

