ATB Capital Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$125.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CJT has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.82.

Cargojet Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CJT opened at C$85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$76.50 and a 12 month high of C$143.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$96.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.10 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

