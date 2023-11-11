Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 679 ($8.38) and last traded at GBX 677.80 ($8.37), with a volume of 376639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635.40 ($7.84).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 555 ($6.85) to GBX 560 ($6.91) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 614.80 ($7.59).

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,728.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 619.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 621.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

