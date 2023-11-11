AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Position Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.06% of AutoNation worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.71.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.0 %

AN opened at $132.72 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $99.72 and a one year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.72 and its 200-day moving average is $148.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 54.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.