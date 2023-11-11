Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.03. 68,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 708,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3400.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

