Avra (AVRN) and Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Avra (OTCMKTS:AVRN – Get Free Report) is one of 173 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Avra to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avra and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avra N/A N/A -2.90 Avra Competitors $477.93 million -$13.44 million 647.89

Profitability

Avra’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Avra. Avra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Avra and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avra N/A N/A N/A Avra Competitors -40.79% -75.92% -10.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avra and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avra 0 0 0 0 N/A Avra Competitors 227 879 1660 10 2.52

As a group, “Software – Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 53.72%. Given Avra’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avra has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Avra rivals beat Avra on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Avra Company Profile

Avra, Inc. focuses on solutions in the cryptocurrency and digital currency markets, particularly in offering payment solutions to businesses worldwide. The company also specializes in the sales, marketing and distribution of Smart TV boxes to home consumers throughout the United States. Smart TV Boxes are devices that allow consumers to combine all of the benefits of the Internet with the large size and high definition capabilities of TV screens. Avra was founded on December 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Ensanche Parais, Dominican Republic.

