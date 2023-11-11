AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $61.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,169,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,904,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 58,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,554,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,295,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

