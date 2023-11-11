AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Down 31.2% in October

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 267,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.19% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Stock Down 3.5 %
NVDS opened at $34.29 on Friday. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $210.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04.
AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Company Profile
The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.