AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,391 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AXT were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of AXT by 20.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AXT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AXT by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.05. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut AXT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXT

AXT Profile

(Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.