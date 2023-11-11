AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,391 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AXT were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 14.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of AXT by 20.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AXT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AXT by 30.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AXT Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $1.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.05. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AXT Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
