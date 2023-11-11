B. Riley Weighs in on Rekor Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Rekor Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rekor Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $2.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Rekor Systems Price Performance

Shares of REKR stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. Rekor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 282.34% and a negative return on equity of 159.54%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,519,000. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,726 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 508,447 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 315,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,025,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,187.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, a technology company, provides intelligent infrastructure solutions for transportation management, public safety, and urban mobility markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It leverages AI, machine learning, and holistic data to support the intelligent infrastructure for smart mobility.

Featured Articles

