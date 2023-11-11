Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,176 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Quaker Chemical worth $28,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Stock

KWR opened at $163.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $216.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.87.

Wall Street Analyst

KWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

