Benchmark Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $30.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Benchmark from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Premier has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,423,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $24,419,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 368.7% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 829,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 652,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 624,357 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Premier by 105.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after buying an additional 591,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

