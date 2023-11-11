Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue World Acquisition were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,016,000.

Blue World Acquisition stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Blue World Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

