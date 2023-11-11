BMO Capital Markets Trims MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Target Price to C$18.00

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

MKP stock opened at C$15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of C$537.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.89. MCAN Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$14.12 and a 52 week high of C$16.90.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Research analysts anticipate that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

About MCAN Mortgage

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.26%.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

