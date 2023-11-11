BMO Capital Markets Trims Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Target Price to C$12.50

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPB. TD Securities cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.98.

SPB opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.96. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.10 and a one year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

