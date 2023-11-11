Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $86,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 460.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $132,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $128,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,208,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William S. Boyd sold 40,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $2,634,764.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,680,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,330,596.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $128,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,764,310 shares in the company, valued at $654,208,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

