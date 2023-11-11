Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Analysts

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

BAK stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.84. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Braskem by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 12.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. 0.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

