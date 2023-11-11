BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total transaction of $1,473,871.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,609,302.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 22,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $648,506.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.00. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.