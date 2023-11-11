Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $16.05

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRLBF. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $504.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.