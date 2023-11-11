Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Target Price at $148.57

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.70 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.05. The stock has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

