Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Target Price at $50.47

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.47.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, August 28th.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.88. Futu has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $72.20.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Futu in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

