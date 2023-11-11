Brokerages Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target at $33.20

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Gentex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 862,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,053,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 87.5% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 789,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,843,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,062,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at $336,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.21.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

