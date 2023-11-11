Brokerages Set Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) PT at $56.00

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $37.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.91. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ingevity by 26,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 547.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

