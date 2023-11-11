Brokerages Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target at $14.60

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNTE shares. Wedbush lowered Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kinnate Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 272.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 53,138.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 420,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 419,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the second quarter worth $87,000.

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.33.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

