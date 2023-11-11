Brokerages Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target at $14.60

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.60.
A number of analysts have recently commented on KNTE shares. Wedbush lowered Kinnate Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HC Wainwright lowered Kinnate Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Kinnate Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.33.
Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
