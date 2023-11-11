Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target at $25.86

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.09.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
