Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target at $14.83

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 320.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,720,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,314,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 656,951 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

