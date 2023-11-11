Brokers Offer Predictions for Arvinas, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.64) for the year. The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($6.05) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.1 %

Arvinas stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $824.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 66,430 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arvinas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $526,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 27.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

