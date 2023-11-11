Brokers Offer Predictions for Hexcel Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $55.59 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $86,847,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at $39,213,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 206.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 780,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,256,000 after purchasing an additional 525,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.