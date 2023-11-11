Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 410,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.0% in the second quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 992.5% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 52,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $147.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

