Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $29.76, with a volume of 19596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.68 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadre news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $364,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,436.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $364,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,436.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brad Williams sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $174,888.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 118,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,410.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,611 shares of company stock worth $961,461. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.40.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

