Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$37.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cormark increased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

TSE:PBL opened at C$30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$16.80 and a 12-month high of C$31.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$812.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of C$130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.4602578 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Insider Activity at Pollard Banknote

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. 64.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Featured Stories

