Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Shares Down 4.9%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 2,855,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,807,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEED shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.60 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.61 to C$0.59 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.70 to C$1.80 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$0.56 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.10 to C$1.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$596.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

