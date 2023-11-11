Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shoals Technologies Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shoals Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 80,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,969 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

