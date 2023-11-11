Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Shares of FRX opened at C$10.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$9.27 and a 12-month high of C$14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$287.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.75.

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 74,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$118,920.87. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

