Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $376,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,268.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $28.69 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

