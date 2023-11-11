Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,875.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%.
Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Cardiff Oncology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cardiff Oncology
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
