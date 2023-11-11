Cardiff Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 8,875.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.47%.

Shares of CRDF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

