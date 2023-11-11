Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$145.00 at Acumen Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price target cut by Acumen Capital from C$175.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.82.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$85.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.36. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$143.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.19). Cargojet had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of C$209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.4246719 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

